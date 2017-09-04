iOS cropping

Previous post

I’m pretty sure I’ve always been frustrated by the way cropping works in the iOS Photos app. It’s usually presented as being so easy—just drag the crop handles where you want—but that isn’t really how it works. Quite often, a handle you aren’t dragging moves too, screwing up your careful editing.

Here’s an example. I took this screenshot on my iPhone from the Sherlock Holmes Wikipedia page.

After opening it in Photos and tapping to get to the crop and rotate screen, we see this: a shrunken version of the image with the crop handles out at its corners.

Let’s say we want a final image with just the paragraph of text. We’ll start by dragging one of the top crop handles down to a spot just above the top of the paragraph.

If you look carefully, you’ll see that the image has expanded slightly to better fill the editing area. This has the advantage of providing us a bit more precision in positioning the crop handle in our next edit.

But if you look even more closely, you’ll see that something unintended has happened. The bottom handles have moved up very slightly, cropping out more of the last line of text captured in the screenshot. Not a big deal; we were going to crop those last couple of lines out anyway. Let’s go ahead and do so by moving one of the bottom crop handles up.

The image has again resized itself to fill the editing area, but this time the adjustment has completely screwed up our intended edit. The upper crop marks have moved down and sliced into the top line of the paragraph we were intending to capture. This happened even though we never touched either of the upper crop handles during the second edit.

This behavior, which seems to be driven by how the aspect ratio of the image changes as you drag one of the crop handles, is thoroughly unintuitive. The handle at the opposite corner of the one you’re dragging should never move.

There is a way around this, but it’s also unintuitive, and I often forget about it until my crop is ruined and I have to start over again.

Instead of dragging the crop handles at the corners of the image, touch and drag from the middle of an edge. For God knows what reason, cropping this way doesn’t change the position of the other crop handles. I say this is unintuitive because the handles at the corners look like the things you should be grabbing and moving. There are no visual clues that dragging from the middle of an edge is allowed.1

Here’s what happens to the Wikipedia screenshot when we drag the centers of the edges instead of the handles at the corners. First, dragging down from the top:

Note that there’s been no change at the bottom. Also, I put the cropped top edge just above the text to make it easier to see that cropping out the bottom by dragging up the bottom edge leaves the top edge where we want it.

I can’t think of any time in which the corner-dragging behavior of Photos is what I’d want, and I don’t understand why Apple made it the way it is. No other image editing app I’m aware of, including Apple’s own Preview on the Mac, changes the upper left handle of a selection when I’m dragging the lower right handle.

